NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed and six others were hurt following a shooting at a home in New Brunswick in an area full of off-campus housing for Rutgers University students.

No students were hurt or involved in the shooting, according the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Residents told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge there were two house parties on Delafield Street on Saturday night. Police said the shooting, which happened at around 1:30 a.m., stemmed from the larger party of the two. There was no comment from investigators on a possible motive, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

The scene remained active Sunday morning as investigators searched a home, a car and a backyard near the scene for evidence.

A surveillance camera on a home on the block captured footage that show four suspects and guns blazing. A dark-colored sedan is also seen screeching to a stop and the men getting out. The firing of guns is immediate and chaos ensues, Carlin reported.

Jacob Beacher lives on the block. He said he heard the shots and checked on his roommates.

“Guys, you got to get down. You got a hit the floor. I think they’re shooting outside,” Beacher said he told his friends.

He said he went outside and tried to help two of the shooting victims, including a man shot in the face who he knew was in grave condition.

“Checking for a pulse, and just trying to help him out as much as I can,” Beacher said.

“The police actually responded very quickly. Almost maybe two or three minutes after I heard the shots the police were on the scene,” resident Devin Mollegard said.

Mollegard said he noticed two parties across the street from each other Saturday night into Sunday.

“When people come out of parties, it’s not uncommon to hear a squabble, a scuffle, so even something like that would not have raised a red flag, but the sound in the street of the gun shots obviously very scary. That’s what caused me to come down,” Mollegard said.

Some of the party attendees told Carlin off camera there was a $5 cover charge, and that some men who seemed unhappy about that may have returned with guns.

One man said he was at the party and returned to retrieve shoes that he lost while running away from the house.

“I heard the shots and then everybody just started taking off,” the man said.

“We heard a lot of shots like right when we were going to bed,” Rutgers nursing student Hana Mahmood said.

Now the residents of Delafield Street are nervous. It’s a short walk from Rutgers and some of the off-campus houses are rented out to students.

“Now this is definitely a bit of a wake-up call. Talking to my mom about this, she’s a little bit scared for us living here now,” Mahmood said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3848.

