NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “The Drew Barrymore Show” made its big debut Monday on CBS2.
The actress is now the host and executive producer of the new daytime talkshow.
Actress and producer @DrewBarrymore is starting a new chapter as host and executive producer of @DrewBarrymoreTV.
Barrymore spoke to @GayleKing about why she's ready to be a talk show host and the life lessons she shares with her daughters. #DrewBarrymoreShow pic.twitter.com/imHX4kNV8a
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 14, 2020
The Empire State Building will celebrate the premiere with yellow lights Monday night.
Barrymore, 45, has been a Hollywood star for decades, including roles in movies like “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “Scream,” “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates.”
You can watch “The Drew Barrymore” show at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on CBS2.
