NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “The Drew Barrymore Show” made its big debut Monday on CBS2.

The actress is now the host and executive producer of the new daytime talkshow.

The Empire State Building will celebrate the premiere with yellow lights Monday night.

Barrymore, 45, has been a Hollywood star for decades, including roles in movies like “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “Scream,” “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates.”

You can watch “The Drew Barrymore” show at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on CBS2.

