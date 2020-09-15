NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI and NYPD Bomb Squad were at the scene of a home in Queens on Tuesday night after explosive materials were discovered inside.

Firefighters were first called to the house at 24-09 19th St. in Astoria in the afternoon and within the rubble they found the makings of a homemade bomb, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

There are a lot of unanswered questions. There were no injuries in the fire, but later the firefighters called the NYPD, which sent the Bomb Squad. It reportedly found fertilizer, nitrate and bomb-making materials, but not necessarily an operable device.

What was found was described as not very sophisticated, but among them were manuals, Brennan reported.

The NYPD picked up an emotionally disturbed person and was being evaluated at a hospital. He wasn’t arrested, but charges could come, Brennan reported.

“There was materials found that raised some concern,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said at a late-night media briefing. “That included a number of chemicals, a number of packages, a number of books and manuals that caused them to call for investigators. There was no assembled device found. At this point, the search will continue, but I think the concern would be the individual chemicals that were found and what they could combine to make.”

It’s not clear if anybody else may have been involved in this case. Police said they are just at the very beginning of the investigation.

