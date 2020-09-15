(CBSNewYork)- Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is settling into life in Miami as he serves as the Chief Executive Officer and co-owner of the Marlins. Now three years into his new role with the organization, Jeter has decided to sell his mansion in Tampa, Florida.
According to The New York Times, Jeter and his wife Hannah have listed the 30,875-square-foot estate built on the Davis Islands south of Tampa for $29 million.
“This is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area,” said Stephen Gay, the Smith & Associates Real Estate agent who has the listing.
The home holds seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, eight half bathrooms, close to 9,000 feet of outdoor space and an 80-foot long saltwater lap pool.
Over the summer, Jeter rented the house to new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen. According to The Times, Brady and his wife knew that Jeter was planning to sell the property.
“Tom and Derek negotiated favorable terms in the lease agreement so the Jeters could list, market, show and sell the property for sale,” Mr. Gay said.
It’s been quite the year for Jeter who earned induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January and now, his Marlins are in playoff position with two weeks left in the MLB regular season.