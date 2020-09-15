CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old man was shot overnight in Manhattan.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Avenue D near East 8th Street in the East Village.

Police said the victim was walking when he heard shots and then felt pain.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation, and there’s no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

