NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the FDNY pulled off a daring scaffolding rescue on the Upper West Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as firefighters were able to bring two men in through a window of a building at 230 W. 78th St. between Amsterdam and Broadway after the scaffolding dangled precariously for at least 30 minutes.

The workers were doing facade work on the residential building at the time they got stuck, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Why the platform ended up in almost a direct vertical angle was not immediately known. The workers were said to be holding on to ropes and standing on a windowsill, giving additional rescuers time to get to them.

As onlookers below watched with baited breath, firefighters shimmied down a rope from the roof before taking the workers in through the window.

It appears no one was injured.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.