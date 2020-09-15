NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A major cut in federal funding to fight COVID-19 is taking effect, including on mass transit here in New York City.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is ending financial support for efforts to combat the virus on trains and buses, in schools and in other facilities.
The agency says it’s because the funding is not an “immediate action” to protect public health and safety.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye blasted the move as “baffling” and “reckless.”
The MTA could lose around $500 million in federal funds.
Just yesterday, Foye said the agency needed $12 billion in additional federal funds or would face dire service cuts.
