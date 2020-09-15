Comments
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There are multiple fatalities following an early morning crash on the Southern State Parkway, authorities said.
It happened at around 5:10 a.m. near Exit 29 in the town of Oyster Bay.
New York State Police did not release an exact count of victims, saying only it was a “multi-vehicle collision with multiple fatalities.”
The Southern State Parkway was closed eastbound and traffic diverted while authorities investigated the crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (631) 756-3300.
