Cooler air out of Canada will keep the temperatures down today… just the upper 60s or so… but it will be a mostly sunny day overall. Also worth mentioning, it will be a little rough at the beaches with big waves and dangerous rip currents.

It will remain mostly clear tonight. Temps will dip into the 50s in the city with 40s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow’s looking like another mostly sunny day. It will be a little warmer, as well, with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday’s looking like a partly cloudy to partly sunny day with perhaps a late day or evening shower.

