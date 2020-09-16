The 55th ACM Awards kick off tonight with a special performance by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood in a can’t-miss showcase featuring a medley of each of their greatest hits. Multiplatinum-selling artist CeCe Winans has been added as a presenter. The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, a night of heart and hits live from Nashville, will be broadcast Wednesday, September 16th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM AWARDS will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Keith Urban and P!NK, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.

For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook, follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates. Tune in tonight at 8:00 PM for the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.