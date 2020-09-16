NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to furlough his City Hall staff – including himself – for a week to combat the city’s budget crisis.

De Blasio, first lady Chirlane McCray and nearly 500 other staff members will take an unpaid furlough at some point between October and March 2021.

“Every mayor’s office employee will be taking a furlough, and that obviously includes myself,” he said Wednesday. “This is a step you never want to see for good, hardworking people. The folks who worked here throughout this crisis, they have not been working 35 or 40-hour weeks. They have been working 80-hour weeks, 90-hour weeks, 100-hour weeks because they believe in this city and they’ve been fighting for all of you.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The mayor has said the city is facing a $9 billion revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic and warned he may have to lay off 22,000 municipal workers.

During Wednesday’s briefing, he said he “sees no indication” there will be a federal stimulus from Washington, but he’s still holding out hope for borrowing power from the state.

“Right now, we don’t have that support, and we have to keep making tough choices to move this city forward,” he said.

De Blasio said his office has now cut its budget 12% for the fiscal year 2021.

He estimated the furloughs will save around $1 million.

