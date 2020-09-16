Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council has approved a 10% restaurant surcharge fee.
The optional surcharge would apply only to patrons eating at restaurants, not to takeout food.
The NYC Hospitality Alliance says the added fee would help struggling restaurants to survive.
The temporary fee would end 90 days after full indoor dining begins in the city.
Mayor Bill de Blasio still has to sign the measure into law.
