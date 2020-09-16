NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools begin remote learning Wednesday, as teachers continue to voice concerns about in-person instruction.

Students are scheduled to return to classrooms next week, but 42% have opted to stay online.

Sari Rosenburg is among a handful of teachers abruptly sent home from the High School for Environmental Studies in Hells Kitchen this week after a possible COVID-19 exposure from a colleague with symptoms.

“I want to think I don’t have COVID, but I won’t know until I get that test back,” Rosenburg said. “There’s going to be some sacrifices made, but the one sacrifice I don’t think people should be making is their health.”

With only a few days left until in-person classes start, that’s the overwhelming sentiment from teachers. Some were in tears as they took CBS2 through their classrooms on the Lower East Side.

“I am so nervous,” said Corinthia Mirasol-Spath. “I am really nervous, and I know my family is nervous.”

During an exclusive look at P.S. 63, there were various issues with windows, including some that were broken. Teachers said they’re worried about a lack of ventilation inside.

Outside, educators protested, demanding the city opt to go fully remote.

Schools: The New Normal

Mayor Bill de Blasio insists problems raised about individual classrooms are being resolved.

“There’s one building I know… that is going to need alternative sites. It’s the MLK building in Manhattan,” he said Tuesday. “Everything else is moving forward.”

The Department of Education shut down P.S. 138 in Brooklyn for 24 hours after a second positive case in seven days.

One of the union’s biggest gripes as been the city’s failure to deliver test results within the promised one to two days.

“Ninety-eight percent of all the teachers that have gotten tested at prioritized sites have had a test result back within 48 hours,” said Dr. Ted Long, executive director of the city’s test and trace corps.

Until Rosenburg gets her results, she’s moving ahead with lesson plans from home. The U.S. history teacher is anxious for the virus to be a thing of the past.

“It’s terrifying,” she said. “I’m concerned about when more kids come into the building what might happen.”

