NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A random attack was caught on camera.
Video shows a woman tossing a glass bottle at a Black jogger.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Police say the suspect shouted a racial slur and continued to short after the jogger ran by.
It happened on Aug. 17 at around noon at 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside, Queens.
The jogger was not hurt.
