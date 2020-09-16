Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly half of top-earning New Yorkers are looking to leave New York City.
That’s according to a new poll by Siena College Research Institute and Manhattan Institute.
If finds 44% of city residents making $100,000 a year or more have considered moving away in the last four months. Sixty nine percent cite cost of living as the top reason.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
That’s the same percentage of respondents who say they’re not confident the city will return to normal any time soon.
The findings would mean a major loss of tax revenue for the city.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.