NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly half of top-earning New Yorkers are looking to leave New York City.

That’s according to a new poll by Siena College Research Institute and Manhattan Institute.

If finds 44% of city residents making $100,000 a year or more have considered moving away in the last four months. Sixty nine percent cite cost of living as the top reason.

That’s the same percentage of respondents who say they’re not confident the city will return to normal any time soon.

The findings would mean a major loss of tax revenue for the city.

