NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One show that COVID-19 is not canceling is New York Fashion Week. Some of the world’s top designers are showing their work virtually, but a few are still making it happen in person.

These days, it takes a lot more than knowing someone to see Fashion Week in the flesh. After answering an online health form, visitors to Spring Studios on Varick Street are required to wear a mask and get their temperature checked. They then have to wait six feet apart for the doors to open.

Only a handful of designers opted to show at the facility’s rooftop this week. Fifteen people are allowed in for 15 minutes at a time. On Sunday, it was Jason Wu.

On Wednesday, designer Rebecca Minkoff had 20 “distanced” models to present her fall line.

“For us, it was all about getting back to work,” Minkoff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “I think so much about Fashion Week is the touching and feeling and the community and that togetherness.”

Like so many, her team scrapped their designs, which was approved before the coronavirus pandemic, and went back to the drawing board knowing the customer’s needs changed.

“She needs some new Zoom clothes. She needs some Zoom jewelry,” Minkoff said.

There are also matching masks, which are now a key part of an outfit.

“I love how they’re incorporating the mask design into the new collection,” stylist Melissa Abramo said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Spectators said it was well worth the wait and less chaotic than previous years.

“You take your time and you see each model with each design,” menswear blogger Abe Hamoni said.

“The rooftop experience is beautiful,” fashion blogger Dante Ramos Jr. added.

Christian Cowan will stream his show on Thursday at 1 p.m. He said his line was also recreated amidst the pandemic to cheer people up.

“My brand and myself have always been centered around escapism and escapism has never been needed more,” Cowan said. “There is feathers, there’s crystals and sequins and glitter and sparkles. I’m in London, my team is in New York and we’re shooting in L.A., so it has been a very global affair.”

A challenge that for designers reaps the rewards of millions of people viewing it online, rather than a select audience.

