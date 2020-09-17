Starting in Union City, New Jersey, and fanning out to North Bergen, West New York and Weehawken is what’s known as Havana on the Hudson!
Get there via light rail, NJ TRANSIT or car.
Havana on the Hudson is the gateway to the American dream for so many forced to leave Cuba in the aftermath of the Cuban revolution.
Now the area’s reputation for Cuban flavor and influence in the United States is second only to Miami.
Here are just a few of the many notable residents:
- Paquito D’Rivera
- Bobby Cannavale
- Carol-Lynn Parente
- Victor Cruz
- Oscar Nunez
- William Musto
- Daisy Fuentes
- Yordenis Ugas
- Caitlin Sanchez
Shopping on Bergenline Avenue? Stop for a cafe con leche and authentic Cuban sandwich – they’re always on the menu.
Did you know the paramilitary group Omega 7 had membership and operations in Hudson County? And if you’re looking for a game of dominoes, try Jose Marti Park at any time of the day.
All this in Havana on the Hudson, New Jersey.