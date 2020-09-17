Breaking NewsMan Dead, Sister In A Coma After Fire Truck Collides With Ambulance In Brooklyn
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire overnight in Manhattan.

Authorities say flames broke out shortly after midnight on Grand Street between Eldridge and Allen on the Lower East Side.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

 

Comments
  1. NicoleFCrooker says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:26 am

    I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it……………………Read More

    Reply

Leave a Reply