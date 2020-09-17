Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire overnight in Manhattan.
Authorities say flames broke out shortly after midnight on Grand Street between Eldridge and Allen on the Lower East Side.
Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause is under investigation.
