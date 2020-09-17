Comments
There will be a little more in the way of cloud cover today, but we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 70s.
The remnants of Sally will spill into our area tonight, but the focus of the showers/rain will be mainly south and east of the city. Temps are expected to fall to around 60 in the city with 50s inland and potentially some 40s well N&W.
We’ll see some morning showers/rain S&E tomorrow with partial clearing into the afternoon. It will be breezy and a bit cooler with highs only in the 60s.
Friday night will likely be our coldest night of the season: upper 40s to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s inland/N&W.
Saturday will be sunny, but on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s — normal for mid October.