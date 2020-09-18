NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man suspected of robbing five cellphone stores at knifepoint in the Bronx.
The latest incident was caught on camera last Saturday inside a Metro PCS on Southern Boulevard.
Police said the suspect displayed two large knives and demanded money.
He allegedly walked behind the counter, opened the cash register and stole $637 in case.
The suspect is wanted in four similar robberies between July 23 and Sept. 4.
He’s described as 30 to 35 years old with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black Jordan shorts, black baseball cap, black sneakers, gray backpack and white surgical mask.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
