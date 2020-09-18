Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car flipped off the Grand Central Parkway and landed in a driveway in Queens.
It came to a rest on top of two other vehicles along the service road near Chevy Chase Street.
Police say the driver fled the scene.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, but video from Chopper 2 showed tire tracks off the exit ramp.
Two people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
