NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brown bagging it? OK. Plastic bags? No good.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday that DEC will begin enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic carryout bags on Oct. 19.

The ban took effect March 1 but was not initially enforced due to an agreement following a lawsuit. That suspension is now ending.

New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags every year, and 85% of them end up in landfills, according to the DEC.

“As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean,” Seggos. said.

Bags to pick up bulk groups of fruits and vegetables at supermarkets are not included in the ban.

Officials launched a #BYOBagNY campaign to remind New Yorkers to switch to reusable bags.

For more information about the ban, click here.

For more information about the plastic bag ban, reusable bags, or to file a complaint about entities using single-use plastic carryout bags, visit DEC’s website, email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov, or call (518) 402-8706.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.