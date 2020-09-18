Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside an Upper Manhattan apartment.
Officers responded to a 911 call at the building on 206th Street in Inwood on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they found a 44-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and torso in the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the woman’s death is also under investigation.
