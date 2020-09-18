Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Buses going through the Lincoln Tunnel will start using the Exclusive Bus Lane once again Monday morning.
The lane has been closed since March, when the coronavirus pandemic started and car traffic dropped by more than 60%.
The Port Authority said traffic is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
The lane is used by buses traveling from the New Jersey Turnpike to New York or the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
