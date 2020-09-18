Comments
LONGWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Longwood High School will be closed Friday after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.
Most other schools in the district will remain open, except for Charles E. Walters Elementary School.
The District has been notified that a @LongwoodSrHS
student has tested positive for COVID-19. The high school will be closed to all students and staff tomorrow, Friday, September 18. Additional information can be found on the website under, "Announcements." pic.twitter.com/a8Qo8juKLG
— LongwoodCSD (@LongwoodCSD) September 18, 2020
A staff member there also tested positive earlier this week.
