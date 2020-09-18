CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LONGWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Longwood High School will be closed Friday after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.

Most other schools in the district will remain open, except for Charles E. Walters Elementary School.

 

A staff member there also tested positive earlier this week.

