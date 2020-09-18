TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday landmark environmental justice legislation.
The law mandates new requirements for facilities that produce large amounts of air pollution in order to build or expand near low-income and minority communities.
“No longer will economically disadvantaged areas of our state be dumping grounds, and no longer will the rights of residents to clean air and clean water be overlooked,” Murphy said.
Under the law, facilities including incinerators, sewage treatment plants and scrap metal companies, must submit environmental impact statements and hold public hearings in order to apply for permits.
