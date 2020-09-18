NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being felt on both sides of the political aisle.

Ginsburg, who was 87, died Friday following a long battle with cancer.

Not surprisingly, the liberal and women’s rights icon was remembered fondly by New York political figures. She grew up in Brooklyn in the 1930s and ’40s. She graduated from Cornell University and then in 1956, enrolled at Harvard Law School, where she was one of just nine women in a class of about 500.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement on Ginsburg’s passing, saying in part:

“She was a daughter of Brooklyn and the embodiment of all that it means to be New York tough — yet her life was a testament that tough does not preclude acting with respect, grace, and dignity. I know I speak for the entire family of New York when I say we are absolutely devastated by this loss,” Cuomo said.

“As an advocate, litigator, professor, and judge, Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled voice for our better angels and a singular force for equality and justice throughout her extraordinary career. In an era when women like her were asked why they were ‘taking the place of a man,’ she fought tirelessly to ensure our country lived up to its founding ideals, especially for all those marginalized by the status quo — from women and communities of color, to the disabled and the LGBTQ community.

“While there is still so much progress left to be made on the march towards gender equality and women’s rights, Justice Ginsberg’s legacy will continue to be a beacon for all of us in the fight.”

Former President George W. Bush took to Twitter, and said of Ginsburg, “… she inspired more than generation of women and girls.”

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." Read full statement: https://t.co/qNGbgc1ZMz — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 19, 2020

Former President Jimmy Carter said Ginsburg was a “power legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality,” adding, “she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career.”

A statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is below. pic.twitter.com/65zTw6LxvQ — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 19, 2020

New York political figures also took to social media to express their admiration for Ginsburg, who was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993, and was only the second woman at that time to have been elevated to the high court, after Sandra Day O’Connor, who was named by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women,” Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote. “She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.”

Junior New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted Ginsburg “lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I’m devastated to hear of her passing. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Ginsburg, “dedicated her life and career not only to the premise of equal justice and equity under the law, but also to the most basic premise that, regardless of gender, or race, or religion, or orientation, or identity, or nationality and ethnic heritage, we all must commit to fight for the things that we care about.”

The following are social media posts from political luminaries reflecting on Ginsburg’s storied career:

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt. May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Ginsburg’s legacy will stand the test of time.

“In a year of incalculable loss, may we pause for a moment to honor this remarkable woman who never backed down from a fight and was never afraid to stand up for what she believed. I send my most heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, and loved ones. May her memory be a blessing.”

