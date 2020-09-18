Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jewish high holidays begin Friday with Rosh Hashanah at sundown.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jewish new year will be ushered in in a new way.
While in-person gatherings are typically the largest this time of year, many services are going virtual.
Some families services will be held outdoors with masks and social distancing.
Many will likely take part in the Jewish tradition of eating apples dipped in honey to symbolize a sweet start to the new year.
Rosh Hashanah ends on Sunday.
