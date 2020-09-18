NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Sen. Chuck Schumer went to the heart of the Theater District on Friday to issue a plea for his colleagues in Washington, D.C. to approve an additional federal stimulus.
Schumer was in Father Duffy Square to push the Save Our Stages Act. The legislation would create $10 billion for the theater and performing arts communities.
Broadway shows closed March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown is expected to last through January 3.
Actress Laura Benanti said the proposal is not just about getting performers back to work.
“Seamstresses, we have our crew, we have lighting designers, we have directors, we have choreographers, we have dancers. Hundreds and thousands of jobs just gone. And if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, and your paycheck is gone for an indefinite period of time with absolutely no plan as to how to help you, you are in a dire situation,” Benanti said.
MORE: Sen. Schumer, Seinfeld Combine Forces, Call On Feds To Help Save City Entertainment Venues Hurt By COVID-19
The Broadway industry provided an estimated $15 billion to New York City’s economy during the 2018-19 season.
