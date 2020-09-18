NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD continues to search for a man and a woman they say assaulted a man after he asked one of them to wear a face mask at a Brooklyn subway station.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Union Street station on the M line.
Surveillance video of the suspects:
According to police, the male suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and hurled it to the ground. The female suspect can be seen on video spraying the victim in the face with an unknown substance.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
On Monday, the MTA started issuing $50 fines to riders who are not wearing face coverings in the transit system.
