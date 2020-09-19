Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police continue to investigate what caused an SUV to jump a curb, crashing into a building and killing a pedestrian, in Brooklyn.
The victim, Omesh Persaud, 47, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene at Atlantic Avenue and Milford Street in Cypress Hills around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said the driver of a 2006 Jeep Commander lost control driving out of a car wash.
The driver was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.
