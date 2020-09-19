Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a taste of fall for this last weekend of summer! After a chilly morning, temps will be in the mid 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees or so below normal. Expect abundant sunshine along with a cool breeze from the north.
Another clear and chilly night is on tap with temps dipping into the upper 40s in NYC and the 30s N&W, where some frost is also possible in those higher elevations.
It’s a near repeat for Sunday with bright skies and another day in the mid 60s. The sunshine continues right into next week with some warmer temps as we officially welcome in fall on Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments… Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck….Read More