By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Even though fall is still officially a few days away, Saturday felt every bit like the upcoming season.
Expect clear skies through the night with temperatures plunging into the upper 40s around the city, and into the mid 30s well north and west… brrr!
Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday with blue skies, light breezes, and unseasonably cool temps in the low 60s for most. Some folks well north and west may not escape the 50s! Overall though, it will be a beautiful day to get outside.
The beautiful weather will continue on Monday, with bright skies and temps in the middle 60s.
