NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is still looking for two men who sent a 19-year-old to the hospital in critical condition from a brutal assault that was caught on camera in The Bronx.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday outside the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows two suspects apparently waiting for the victim to exit the store.
One hits him several times with a wooden object, while the other allegedly slashed his neck with a knife.
WANTED for an assault in front of 2325 Southern Boulevard. #Bronx @NYPD48pct on 9/16/20 @ 2:50 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/tfOb0iUZTb
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 18, 2020
Police said the suspects stole the man’s cellphone before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic.
The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital with bruising to his body and a cut on his neck.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments… Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck….Read More