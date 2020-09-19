NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is still looking for two men who sent a 19-year-old to the hospital in critical condition from a brutal assault that was caught on camera in The Bronx.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday outside the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows two suspects apparently waiting for the victim to exit the store.

One hits him several times with a wooden object, while the other allegedly slashed his neck with a knife.

WANTED for an assault in front of 2325 Southern Boulevard. #Bronx @NYPD48pct on 9/16/20 @ 2:50 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/tfOb0iUZTb — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 18, 2020

Police said the suspects stole the man’s cellphone before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic.

The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital with bruising to his body and a cut on his neck.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.