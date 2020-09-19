NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down a man wanted after officers found a woman dead inside an apartment in Upper Manhattan.
Police responded to a 911 call at the building on 206th Street in Inwood on Thursday afternoon, when they found the body of a 44-year-old woman in a 4th floor apartment.
The victim was reportedly stabbed and assaulted sometime on or after Sunday, Sept. 13, according to investigators.
The exact cause of the woman’s death remains under investigation. Police previously said she was found shot in the arm and torso.
Police identified the man they are looking for as Joshua Martinez, 33. He is approximately 5’6″ tall, 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray Yankees jersey, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
