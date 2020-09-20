Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least five people are hospitalized Sunday following a crash involving a minibus in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4 a.m. in Bushwick.
Police said the bus was traveling east on Myrtle Avenue when it hit an Aston Martin going north on Evergreen Avenue.
Video from the scene shows the damaged bus and at least one other car badly wrecked.
At least one of the victims is in critical condition.
The crash is under investigation by the NYPD.
