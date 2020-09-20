By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Sunday morning, everybody!
There’s an autumn chill in the air, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with a risk for patchy frost.
Temps will jump nicely in the afternoon into the upper 50s and low 60s under crystal blue skies, setting up perhaps a perfect day to do some fall activities outdoors.
Bright and beautiful conditions will continue Monday, with temps reaching the mid 60s. Tuesday morning will mark the official arrival of fall at 9:30 a.m., with seasonably cool temps around 70 for the high later in the day.
Temps will jump to nearly 80 degrees mid-week before retreating a bit heading into the weekend. Have a great Sunday!
