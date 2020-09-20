CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV, New York City weather, New York weather, Tri-State area weather, weather forecast

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Sunday morning, everybody!

There’s an autumn chill in the air, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with a risk for patchy frost.

Temps will jump nicely in the afternoon into the upper 50s and low 60s under crystal blue skies, setting up perhaps a perfect day to do some fall activities outdoors.

(Photo: CBS2)

Bright and beautiful conditions will continue Monday, with temps reaching the mid 60s. Tuesday morning will mark the official arrival of fall at 9:30 a.m., with seasonably cool temps around 70 for the high later in the day.

Temps will jump to nearly 80 degrees mid-week before retreating a bit heading into the weekend. Have a great Sunday!

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply