By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was yet another glorious, sun-filled September day across the region with a few clouds from time to time.
Temperatures were once again below normal with very comfortable conditions. Expect mainly clear skies yet again overnight with temps north and west of the city dropping to near freezing, so bring any sensitive plants inside.
Monday is expected to be another bright and cool day, with temps topping off in the mid 60s — still a bit below normal for the time of year. Tuesday will kick off the start of a new season at 9:30 a.m., with seasonable temps right around 70.
Mid-week looks to feature a bump in temps to the upper 70s, but as of now staying dry without any oppressive humidity.
