NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is under arrest and facing hate crime charges for an attempted assault on a jogger in Queens in August.
Police said the victim, Tiffany Johnson, 37, was out for a run on Aug. 17 in Woodside, when Lorena Delaguna, 53, allegedly threw a glass bottle at her and yelled a racial slur.
“She needs to look inside and do some soul searching and figure out why it’s necessary to use that language toward people, because I’m a human being, this is the way I was born and there’s nothing that’s going to change that,” Johnson told CBS2 last month.
She was not hurt.
