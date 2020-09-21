NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Some police officers did double duty as firefighters over the weekend.
According to New Rochelle police, Officer Timothy Childs spotted a house on fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday morning. Childs called it in and then started evacuating the six-unit building.
He was joined by Officer Phalan Pedro and Lt. Robert Wenzler. Together they managed to evacuate the building and vented the first floor apartments.
One of the building’s residents told the officers his friend hadn’t made it out. The officers then climbed the fire escape and spoke to the resident, who refused to leave because her cats were inside. Responding Fire Department personnel were ultimately able to rescue her.
Wenzler injured his knee and Pedro and Childs were both treated for smoke inhalation.
After the fire, the building was deemed uninhabitable.
