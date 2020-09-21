CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, MVC, New Jersey, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is back online after its computers went down Monday.

The problem caused major lines at several centers.

The agency said it was unable to process transactions because of network connection issues.

“The network outage that prevented the MVC from processing in-agency transactions this morning has been resolved,” a spokesperson told CBS2 shortly after 1:30 p.m. “All MVC locations (except Edison) are now fully operational. We are still investigating the root cause of the outage.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply