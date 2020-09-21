NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is back online after its computers went down Monday.
The problem caused major lines at several centers.
Due to network connection issues statewide, MVC is unable to process transactions. Every effort is being made to restore connections as soon as possible.
— New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) September 21, 2020
The agency said it was unable to process transactions because of network connection issues.
“The network outage that prevented the MVC from processing in-agency transactions this morning has been resolved,” a spokesperson told CBS2 shortly after 1:30 p.m. “All MVC locations (except Edison) are now fully operational. We are still investigating the root cause of the outage.”
