NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Monday is World Gratitude Day.

On Long Island, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock found out how gratitude is being shown and asked others what they’re grateful for.

“Being alive, being in America,” said Dominick Paradise, of Amityville.

“I am so grateful for my husband,” another person said.

“I had a medical procedure. Everything came back good and I’m happy about that,” said George Bayersdorfer, of Queens.

“My brother had a baby boy,” said Malinda Hakimian Saghirnejad, of Great Neck. “That precious boy has become our life.”

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget how much there is to be grateful for.

“Sometimes, we so focus on what we don’t have, that it creates anxiety and stress. But, when we remember to be grateful, it reminds us of what we already have and it gives us a sense of strength,” said Dr. Michael Bos, senior minister at Marble Collegiate Church.

In a “horse” show of gratitude, staff at Long Island Jewish Medical Center were surprised with a chance to snuggle up and snap selfies with horses.

Douglas Duley, who’s been with LIJ for 50 years, exuded pure joy next to one of the pint-sized equines.

“This is a first… it’s like having one of my own pets,” he said.

“They’re here to help the workers of Northwell today have respite, recovery themselves, of all the work that they’ve been doing,” said Katie McGowan, founder of HorseAbility.

McGowan said they brought the horses, Pearl and Aidan, to show their appreciation for the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Registered nurses Nicole Lemoine and Cathleen Palasos said they were surprised, and took turns snapping selfies and relishing in the cool, calm demeanor of the miniature horses.

“It brightens our day, definitely,” Lemoine said.

