NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a brush fire in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
It broke out south of the Beltway Parkway in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.
CBS2 has been told a pile of dead trees started burning, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Flames and ash could be seen in the area around Calvert Vaux Park. Video from inside the park showed flames getting close to a turf field at the Verrazano Sports Complex.
No injuries have been reported.
