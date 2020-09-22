By Giorgio Panetta
Expect one more cool night with below average temps before we turn the corner on the Fall Equinox! A Frost Advisory has been issued by the NWS for areas inland that will drop close to the freezing mark! Fall officially begins Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. and after a cooler than average start, we bounce back with temps hovering around normal (72′).
Tomorrow night starts the warming up with a breezy north wind shifting south by Wednesday. This shift will pump in warmer air from the south, resulting in temps rising close to 80 by Thursday afternoon.
We have continued ocean alerts at our coastlines and a High Surf Advisory has been issued for seas 8-12 feet! I don’t recommend going for a dip.
Get out and enjoy the dry stretch this week if you can!
