NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut’s four state universities have canceled spring break due to the pandemic.
A modified spring calendar is in effect at Central Connecticut State University, Southern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University, and Eastern Connecticut State University.
The spring semester at those four schools will begin on Jan. 26, one week later than originally scheduled.
