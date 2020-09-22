Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There are several ways to cast a ballot in Connecticut this year.
Voters can request an absentee ballot and vote by mail.
This year, requests will be honored for anyone who wants to vote by mail because of COVID-19.
Polling locations will be open on Election Day with proper safety guidelines in place.
In-person or mail-in voter registration must be postmarked or completed seven days before the election.
