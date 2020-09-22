Comments
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — FBI agents raided a house in Ridgewood on Tuesday, looking for clues in an alleged art scam.
It comes as two dealers in ancient art have been indicted on federal fraud and identity theft charges.
Prosecutors say for the last five years, 50-year-old Erdal Dere, of New York City, and 47-year-old Faisal Khan, of Flanders, New Jersey, used the identities of dead collectors to create fake ownership histories for antiquities.
The pieces were then sold through a New York gallery, Fortuna Fine Arts Limited.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.