WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marked the first day of autumn. For many, that means it’s time to get ready to see beautiful fall foliage.

What will that mean for leaf peepers in the Tri-State Area? CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke to an expert about what to expect.

It’s still mostly all green outside, but that’s going to change rapidly over the next couple of weeks. Murdock did spot some color as she moved around the town of Warwick in Orange County, mostly oranges and reds.

We are currently in a low-change range across the area, but up north in Vermont, New Hampshire and parts of Maine the foliage is already impressive.

Murdock said most of us in the Tri-State Area will see the most vibrant colors in late October, but up in the Catskills and northwestern New Jersey it will be more of a mid-October peak.

How beautiful the colors end up being usually has a lot to do with the rainfall deficit, Murdock reported. For the year, the region has seen a little more than 6 inches less than usual, including .64 less so far in September, but John Wickes of Davey Tree Expert Company said despite that lack of rainfall he expects a stellar season for leaf peeping.

“It’s September, the end of September, and things are still green so we are pretty much on schedule,” Wickes said. “I think it’s going to be really great for leaf peeping. We’ll have to see what the rest of the rain season is like, but I think we’re going to have a spectacular fall this year.”

Wickes said one reason why leaves change color earlier is because they can get stressed. For example, the emerald ash borer causes ash trees to turn red before their time. Also, roadside trees turn early because of salt or packed soil.

Let’s hope his forecast holds true, so we can all enjoy this beautiful outdoor display that Mother Nature puts on every year. It won’t be long now before the yellows, golds, and crimsons of fall take hold.

