Comments
LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday was another day of waiting and frustration at Motor Vehicle Commission offices in New Jersey.
The line at the MVC office in Lodi stretched around the building.
Many people were trying to get service after a statewide computer outage prevented all transactions Monday.
MORE: New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Says Computers Back Online After Statewide Outage
Officials blame the problem on a vendor software issue and say it was fixed four hours later.
The Motor Vehicle Commission says many people were in line for transactions that can be done online.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.