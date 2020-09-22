Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A college dorm in Newark is under quarantine after COVID-19 was found in the sewage water.
The New Jersey Institute of Technology says a wastewater sample tested positive last week for Cypress Hall.
The school says 266 students who live in the dorm were tested the next day. All of them came back negative, except for three who need to be re-tested.
The school is also waiting for the results of 23 students who went home to quarantine.
Students CBS2 spoke with said the quarantine had been lifted Tuesday, but the school did not confirm that.
